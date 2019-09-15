As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Violich Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 5,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,257 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 74,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 11,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 124,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S&Co owns 235,205 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 142,178 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,972 shares. Drexel Morgan & reported 2.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 73 were reported by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. 2.44 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Co invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bangor Fincl Bank has 35,780 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.98 million shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. American Century Inc reported 0.06% stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 496,388 shares. Oakbrook Invests reported 82,326 shares stake. Brinker Capital Inc owns 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,686 shares. Cap Innovations Limited Co holds 1.39% or 6,972 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 14,348 shares to 64,214 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 13,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Fin Service reported 1.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs holds 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 35,563 shares. Madison Invest Inc reported 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 64,241 were accumulated by Brookstone Capital Management. Cypress Cap Gp stated it has 94,568 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 213,139 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,548 shares. Town & Country Retail Bank & Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication invested in 68,944 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.51% or 65,087 shares. Hexavest Inc owns 3.04M shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc accumulated 3.42 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 9,490 shares. Magellan Asset Limited holds 0% or 432 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.