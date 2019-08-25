As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Its Position; As Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Declined, Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 36,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 83,376 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 47,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.66% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. American Economic Planning Adv has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 1.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 14,444 shares stake. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 480,703 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Com owns 132,856 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Accredited Investors has 9,030 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Keating Inv Counselors Inc has 159,655 shares. Moreover, Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Limited has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Com Ltd Liability has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.64% or 23.43 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,750 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Co reported 56,850 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What to Expect from VZ Stock After Verizon’s Q2 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Higher Wireless Revenues Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,669 shares to 12,245 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 12,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,180 shares, and cut its stake in Aerovironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $89.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 630,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Management accumulated 0.16% or 17,993 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Choate Inv Advisors has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,470 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ithaka has invested 3.36% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Leavell Inv Mgmt stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 573,858 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 1,022 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Finance Svcs Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 57,901 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc has 41,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 160,249 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,747 shares. Lincoln National has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 654 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Co reported 20,830 shares.