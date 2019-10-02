As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Stake by $542,412; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 61.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 18,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,445 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 9,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 328,795 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78M, down from 338,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.07 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 3,020 shares to 6,746 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Galapagos Nv by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 1.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 411,950 shares. Community State Bank Na has 146,474 shares. Parsons Capital Ri holds 0.78% or 125,505 shares. 6,842 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 150,473 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 22,690 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 613,097 shares. Hartline Investment holds 10,469 shares. Mengis Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 61,776 shares. Accuvest Global accumulated 6,908 shares. Cap Research Global Invsts reported 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 11,000 shares. Timber Hill Limited Co reported 4,181 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 30.65 million shares.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 33.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.