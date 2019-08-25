As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Oakbrook Investments Boosted Holding by $1.11 Million; As Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Share Price Rose, Castine Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 18,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 124,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 24,650 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $23,628 activity. $391 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by Barber Gerald F.. Hardy William E. bought $648 worth of stock. Shares for $29 were bought by WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK. PUTNAM EUGENE S JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $7,650 on Wednesday, August 7. 112 shares were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E, worth $836 on Monday, April 1.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares to 595,870 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,597 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 6,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 30,728 are held by Eidelman Virant. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 28,801 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Co Limited Company stated it has 35,322 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors LP holds 813,406 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 16,821 shares or 0% of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Lc stated it has 90,050 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Vanguard invested in 0% or 928,213 shares. Northern Trust owns 225,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 41,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc holds 49,108 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 10,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 299,045 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 18,900 shares to 26,867 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,200 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).