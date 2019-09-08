As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Nbt Bank N A Upped by $302,434 Its Holding; Puzo Michael J Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 17/05/2018 – Gillian Tett Amazon’s response to […]; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,792 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares to 59,681 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.