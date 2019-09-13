As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Maple Capital Management Raised Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stake by $283.95 Million

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 11.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 5,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 140,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.01 million, up from 134,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 4.56M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ma stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers Incorporated Communications reported 58,000 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 502,510 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 1.97 million shares or 4.05% of the stock. Jbf Inc holds 4.38% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha Lc reported 3.49% stake. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 50,342 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 297,461 shares. Hm Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 5.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 859,988 shares. Legacy Private Tru Communication stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Ltd Liability Co invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Endurance Wealth Management, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,568 shares. Salem Cap Inc reported 66,299 shares.

