As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Liberty Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $961,346; Strategy Asset Managers Has Lowered Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $498,024 as Stock Rose

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 6,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 36,762 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 43,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.59M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 403,570 shares. Cv Starr And Tru has invested 3.9% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 202,070 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Rdl Financial Inc stated it has 2.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.55M were accumulated by Duff & Phelps Invest Management. State Street Corporation reported 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Group Inc Inc reported 23,914 shares stake. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 210,158 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.1% or 4,266 shares. Opus Investment Management reported 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cordasco Fin Net has 16,039 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 2.81 million shares. Lathrop Invest Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,839 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Ltd Liability has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,719 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 106,535 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,878 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has 63,870 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 266,476 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 906,300 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 198 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 52,643 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.66% or 840,495 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.94% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 4.83 million shares. Cim Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 12,840 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 22,779 shares. Winfield Associates Inc holds 18,080 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt owns 26,710 shares. Churchill Mngmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares to 7,248 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,611 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

