As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Holder Denali Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Position by $351,750

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 416,993 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 128,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 259,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.36M, down from 388,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 12.19 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 48,188 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,293 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 800 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.28% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 0% stake. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 16,467 shares. Johnson Fincl Incorporated holds 20,113 shares. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 3,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management reported 25,569 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has 60,026 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 51,026 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 110,000 shares. Mirae Asset Invs owns 69,559 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company, Missouri-based fund reported 67 shares.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $150.80M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 41,500 shares to 53,800 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP invested in 34,070 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 39,633 shares. Com Of Vermont holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 224,578 shares. Kanawha Cap Limited holds 165,694 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital invested in 0.4% or 528,503 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiera Corp has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Life Insurance Com stated it has 110,503 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Personal Corporation reported 0.47% stake. Blair William Il holds 0.26% or 725,893 shares. Ls Ltd reported 109,081 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,907 shares. Century Cos reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability owns 1.67 million shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio.

