As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Holder American Investment Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $836,974; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Continues to Hold Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 45.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 79,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 254,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, up from 175,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 5.19 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Higher Wireless Revenues Buoy Verizon (VZ) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 3.94% Yield – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Behind Gilead’s Big Move On Galapagos – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Statement on FDA Advisory Committee’s Recommendation on Descovy for PrEP – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 21,820 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $56.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 592,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,753 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).