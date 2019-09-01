As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Holder Advisors Preferred Lifted Holding; As Lowes Cos (Put) (LOW) Stock Declined, Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $15.81 Million

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) by 82.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF) by 28,939 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 411,529 shares to 427,529 shares, valued at $66.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 86,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Natera Inc.

