As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Hallmark Capital Management Has Raised Position by $344,223; As Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Leisure Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 359,552 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.54 million, up from 353,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.14. About 4.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 72.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 5,054 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 18,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 10.32M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Leisure Capital Management, which manages about $283.25M and $113.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,458 shares to 21,370 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Inv Mngmt has invested 0.91% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 94,471 shares. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bsw Wealth Prns invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.27% or 6.39 million shares in its portfolio. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has invested 3.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 148,078 shares. Alaska Permanent Management has 5,777 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt stated it has 37,168 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability reported 24,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 199,919 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Garde Cap reported 29,262 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth stated it has 40,643 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 357,591 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Highland Management Ltd Llc, Tennessee-based fund reported 216,819 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,209 shares to 132,154 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 5,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,005 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,165 shares. Aldebaran Fincl holds 1.58% or 40,015 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based Everence has invested 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hollencrest Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Swedbank owns 2.67 million shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirador Prtn Limited Partnership accumulated 1.47% or 52,235 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 575,929 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 90,567 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Meritage Port holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 143,548 shares. 6.38 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg reported 0.53% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 214,244 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6.64 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.