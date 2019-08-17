As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Greenwood Gearhart Has Increased Position; Dean Investment Associates Position in Primoris Services (PRIM) Upped as Stock Price Declined

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 44,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% . The institutional investor held 285,066 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 240,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Primoris Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 134,806 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 26/04/2018 – @amazon Web Services is the most profitable piece of $AMZN, responsible for $1.4 billion in operating income:; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – ANTICIPATES THAT WILLBROS’ LINEAL OIL & GAS OPERATIONS WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO PRIMORIS’ UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT; 22/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – EXTENSION OF A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH AN ANTICIPATED VALUE OF $40 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Access Event Scheduled By Thompson Davis; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 30/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – AWARD IS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A 178 MWAC SOLAR ELECTRIC GENERATING FACILITY LOCATED IN WEST TEXAS; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS WILLBROS UTD BUSINESS TO BECOME NEW OPERATING SEGMENT, PRIMORIS UTD; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon announces tender offers for 15 series of notes – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru Com, a New York-based fund reported 121,160 shares. Capstone Advisors accumulated 0.09% or 9,134 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 98,600 shares. Ajo LP holds 6.74M shares. Old National Bank In accumulated 0.44% or 143,664 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Century Companies invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Papp L Roy holds 0.07% or 6,952 shares. Valicenti Advisory Inc accumulated 174,244 shares. Twin Management has 352,100 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 132,766 shares. Peoples Fincl, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 59,188 shares. First Bancorporation Trust Com Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 98,575 shares.

More notable recent Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades Primoris Services, Says Stock Undervalued Versus Peers – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Industrial Award Valued Over $71 Million – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Pipeline Awards Valued Over $30 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Primoris Services Corporation Announces Solar Award Valued Over $170 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.