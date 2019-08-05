As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, First Commonwealth Financial Trimmed Position by $542,623; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Goodman Financial Lowered Stake

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 9,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,321 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 29,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 18,270 shares to 73,341 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company stated it has 46,768 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc owns 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 96,599 shares. Interocean Lc invested in 11,717 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 39,440 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset owns 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 41,277 shares. Baxter Bros holds 23,753 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 0.36% or 130,293 shares. Natixis has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Salley & Assocs reported 75,058 shares stake. Clark Capital Grp Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). M&T Bancshares holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.59M shares. Factory Mutual Company invested in 1.1% or 1.58 million shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Company reported 170,565 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 31,454 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Tobam reported 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

