As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Credit Capital Investments Has Lifted Position; Advisors Asset Management Cut Its Position in Pennantpark Investment Corpora (PNNT) by $615,600 as Market Valuation Declined

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 3.46M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Investment Corpora (PNNT) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 102,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 516,608 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 619,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Investment Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 49,306 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lucas Management has 1.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,233 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.38% or 284,309 shares. Mathes Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,720 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Com accumulated 6,663 shares. Ativo Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,040 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 67,751 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 1.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tennessee-based Aldebaran Inc has invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthquest, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,746 shares. Becker Capital Management accumulated 6,061 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,696 shares. 165,694 were reported by Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Asset Management One Co, a Japan-based fund reported 2.03 million shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PennantPark Investment Corporation Enters Into Additional $250 Million Five Year Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PennantPark Investment Corp (PNNT) CEO Arthur Penn on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Hedge Funds Really Like Petmed Express Inc (PETS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent And Upcoming Credit Issues For PennantPark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) for 68,461 shares. West Family Invests has invested 1.79% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Van Eck Assocs owns 579,270 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 28,640 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). M&T State Bank Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Greenwich Investment Management invested 3.87% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.52% or 1.23 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Company reported 148,300 shares stake. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 1,702 shares stake. D E Shaw & Company stated it has 179,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 29,600 shares.