As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Boosted Holding; Maverick Capital LTD Has Lowered Its La Z Boy (LZB) Position by $8.19 Million as Share Price Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 83.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 272,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The hedge fund held 52,960 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 325,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 158,830 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 40.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 21,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 75,621 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 million, up from 53,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.86B market cap company. It closed at $59.93 lastly. It is down 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 17,054 shares to 57,079 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 23,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,440 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal Trust Com owns 546,620 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Llc holds 0.58% or 165,853 shares. Villere St Denis J & Lc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 170,912 shares. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iron Ltd Liability Company owns 9,359 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate Inc reported 269,414 shares. Associated Banc has 182,917 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 432 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Grp Incorporated accumulated 31,600 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc accumulated 3,508 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Greystone Managed Incorporated owns 238,490 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,323 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 554,295 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 31,666 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 333,571 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Quantbot Tech Lp reported 1,272 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 369,800 shares or 0.09% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 4,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.71% or 2.46M shares in its portfolio. 411,805 are owned by Panagora Asset. Teton Advsrs Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 41,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% or 7,790 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 9,120 shares in its portfolio. 743,490 were reported by Geode Cap. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 932 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.65 million for 14.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.