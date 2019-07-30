As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Boosted Position by $708,000; Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Has Lowered Holding by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 35,237 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 15.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 11.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd I (CII) by 23,518 shares to 200,770 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 58,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF).

