As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Rose, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Upped Its Stake by $682,866; Broadwood Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Biotime (BTX) by $3.76 Million as Shares Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, up from 187,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 618,539 shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2

