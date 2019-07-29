As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Rose, Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.39 Million; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding by $1.90 Million as Shares Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52 million, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 739,762 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 0.02% stake. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 406,309 shares. Oakworth reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Alphamark Limited Liability Company owns 1,304 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 9,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Co reported 0.03% stake. Gamble Jones Counsel, California-based fund reported 4,250 shares. Franklin Resources holds 8,954 shares. Lifeplan Grp stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 5,947 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Finemark State Bank & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,941 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 391,810 shares to 9.86M shares, valued at $241.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 664,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14,856 shares to 39,855 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Energy Etf (FENY).