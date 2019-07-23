As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Increased Holding by $5.94 Million; American Intl Group (AIG) Shares Rose While Moon Capital Management Increased Holding

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 990 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,512 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04B, up from 69,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.95M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 22/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Validus Holdings, Ltd. – VR; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 100,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,148 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 88,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 14.90M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 1,943 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $4.47B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 85 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,419 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 8,565 are owned by Savant Cap Ltd. Northern Tru holds 0.11% or 10.53 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 7,465 shares. Pecaut And Company has invested 3.87% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Uss Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 209,400 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.31 million shares. Harris Associates Lp holds 2.8% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 35.39 million shares. Fulton Bankshares Na owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 13,736 shares. Arga Inv Mngmt Lp holds 84,425 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Macroview Investment Ltd Liability reported 2 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.31% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested in 128,369 shares or 0.12% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,924 shares to 88,496 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 2,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,706 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).