As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Usca Ria Cut Its Stake; Chatham Capital Group Has Increased Stake in Getty Rlty New (GTY)

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 59,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,315 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 129,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 91,502 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY BUYS 30 PROPERTIES FOR $52M; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 Million; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/03/2018 Getty Realty Corp. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT

More notable recent Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NIO, SYMC and USNA among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getty Realty Is Pumping Premium Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Getty Realty (GTY) Q2 FFO Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 13,130 shares to 257,464 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 11,642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Northern reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 52,326 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 541,224 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 74 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 18,124 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 275,898 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc has 9,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company reported 0% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Td Asset Management owns 206,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 66,537 shares. Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 112,973 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 9,591 shares to 38,817 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 17,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Response: $100000 grant to United Way of Miami-Dade for Bahamas relief – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edgar Lomax Communications Va holds 953,061 shares. Punch Assocs Inv Management invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birch Hill Investment Lc has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pnc Finance Serv Group Incorporated invested in 8.56M shares. Moreover, Goodman has 3.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 125,289 shares. Moreover, Citizens & Northern Corporation has 0.56% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,044 shares. Roundview Ltd reported 0.65% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.77% or 196,056 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.32% or 409,753 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap holds 0.45% or 125,010 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas accumulated 147,630 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc holds 353,513 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.