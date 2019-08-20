As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Spectrum Management Group Has Increased Position; Harmonic (HLIT) Holder Marathon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 78.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 24,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,919 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 31,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 3.46M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $615.62M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 322,350 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 29/03/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 26/04/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 20th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 6c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 1.02% stake. Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 36,642 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 67,406 shares. Two Sigma Ltd invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com has 6,425 shares. Cap Ww Investors reported 61.97M shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 39.55 million shares. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas White Limited has 21,133 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 56,850 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co invested in 797 shares or 0% of the stock. Jnba Finance Advsr holds 0.07% or 5,136 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru has 12,174 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Svcs has invested 1.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,890 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 393,644 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Principal Financial Group has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). State Street holds 2.27 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 104,081 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Com holds 156,600 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 64,680 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 30,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 281,946 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) for 6,455 shares. Lyon Street holds 71,323 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 51,936 shares.