As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Saybrook Capital Has Lifted Its Stake; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake Has Boosted by West Oak Capital Llc

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 16,905 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $84.87. About 1.98M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 10%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Sparkling Luxury Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,750 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust owns 70,237 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & Comm reported 52,547 shares. Court Place Lc holds 42,943 shares. Bb&T holds 0.94% or 892,488 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quantum Capital Management reported 0.69% stake. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Lc has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sky Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 1.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirador Capital Prtn LP holds 51,928 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,961 shares. Fil invested in 3.90 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust has 620,584 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 159,655 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.86M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc holds 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 48,187 shares.