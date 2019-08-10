As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Raised by $9.84 Million Its Holding; Essex Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position in Seabridge Gold Com (SA) by $325,596

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4587.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 166,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 170,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 3,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (SA) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 113,066 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 85,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 359,959 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 1,720 shares to 24,381 shares, valued at $28.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 301,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,660 shares, and cut its stake in E O G Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.