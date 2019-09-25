As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Holder Umb Bank N A Has Trimmed Holding; Cme Group Com (CME) Shareholder Capital Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $843,900 as Share Price Rose

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 7,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 527,996 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.17 million, down from 535,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 3.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 885,210 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.83M, down from 889,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 452,337 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 28/03/2018 – CME GROUP OFFERS TO BUY NEX GROUP FOR GBP10/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 32.44 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9,201 shares to 782,817 shares, valued at $129.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 55,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nadler Grp reported 6,130 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 4,817 shares. Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 1,408 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tudor Et Al invested 0.33% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cleararc has 5,341 shares. Capital Assoc stated it has 1.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Exchange Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,099 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,185 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Partnervest Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company owns 1,865 shares. Alley Comm accumulated 25,035 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Incorporated has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 0% or 4,120 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 148,022 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 269,889 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 1.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky-based Alphamark Ltd Co has invested 1.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Summit Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 12,856 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 130,469 shares. American Investment Service holds 432,581 shares or 7.84% of its portfolio. Accredited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 31,749 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 10,952 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 1.08% or 481,450 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 40,007 shares. 11,808 were reported by Proffitt Goodson Incorporated. American holds 7.74M shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research owns 1.22M shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 695 shares to 10,151 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 40,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).