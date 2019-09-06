As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Holder Regents Of The University Of California Lifted Stake; Sandler Capital Management Has Decreased Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 2.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.88M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, down from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.66M market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.945. About 492,516 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q NET OPER REV. $3.69B, EST. $3.65B; 27/03/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Three Tennessee Hospitals to West Tennessee Healthcare; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH -CHS ALSO SEEKING TO TERMINATE COMPUTER AND DATA PROCESSING TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 29, 2016 , BETWEEN CHSPSC & QHCCS; 04/05/2018 – Community Health Seeks to Buy Time to Heal With Debt Exchange; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS – AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWER TO INCUR DEBT UNDER EITHER ABL FACILITY UP TO $1 BLN/ MAINTAIN ASSET-BACKED SECURITIZATION PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH); 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL ASSETS OF OCALA, FL; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 2.18 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts reported 61.97M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 51.42 million shares. Scholtz Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 8,730 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.49% or 393,883 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 4.48M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd holds 0.33% or 17,512 shares. Barometer Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability has 1.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capital Mngmt Associates invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). River Road Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.23% or 931,886 shares. Rdl Fincl reported 52,695 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Co has 19,709 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,518 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 9,490 are owned by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, up 68.29% or $1.12 from last year’s $-1.64 per share. After $-0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,550 activity. Ely James S. III also bought $320,000 worth of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS) by 97,000 shares to 597,000 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 185,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (NYSE:ETH).

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Community Health Systems to Broadcast First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Live on the Internet – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AAC, PRTK, QHC, CYH – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT- Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) and Encourages Community Health Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Community Health Systems, Inc.- CYH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.