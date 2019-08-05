As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Its Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) Stake by $384,100

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 341,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 28,153 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 369,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 104,849 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.81M shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Division reported 367,170 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. High Pointe Mngmt Lc has invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Violich Cap Mgmt has invested 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bennicas & Assocs reported 22,347 shares. 11,609 were accumulated by Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt Llc. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 1.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.32 million shares. House Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,810 shares. Moreover, Cap Guardian has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Altfest L J & Comm stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roberts Glore & Il stated it has 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amp Ltd holds 1.65M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 11,518 shares. Philadelphia holds 2.95% or 566,274 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 118,488 shares to 129,441 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares to 10,805 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

