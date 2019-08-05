As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Exchange Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Raised Mckesson (MCK) Stake by $5.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 533,637 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47 million, up from 483,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.27 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,375 shares to 18,499 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,781 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot LP invested in 0.02% or 2,092 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 3,814 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 108 are owned by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,377 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5,142 shares stake. 6,464 were reported by City Tru Fl. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 10,441 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,520 were reported by Walleye Trading Lc. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Anchor Capital Advisors Lc reported 109,450 shares. Loews holds 0% or 2,595 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 4,007 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,750 shares to 78,238 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 14,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity(R) Msci Information Tech Etf (FTEC).