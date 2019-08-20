As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Community Bank Of Raymore Has Upped Its Position by $1.77 Million; Nice LTD Adr (NICE) Holder Fisher Asset Management Upped Stake

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd Adr (NICE) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 8,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 92,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 83,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 113,253 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 11/04/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 11/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Re-lnvents Financial Crime Analytics with Flexible Cloud-Enabled; 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 16/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone With RiverStar Improves Compliance and Reduces Training Costs and Errors for Appriss Safety; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 5.91 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bankshares Sioux Falls stated it has 6,389 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Btim has 87,376 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fragasso Gp accumulated 0.78% or 62,021 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mechanics National Bank Tru Department reported 65,315 shares stake. Daiwa Sb Invests reported 5,710 shares stake. Financial Advantage holds 4,006 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Biondo Advisors Limited owns 1.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 91,016 shares. 8,369 were reported by Hollencrest Capital Mgmt. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 2,214 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 19.06 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,512 shares. Inc Ca stated it has 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington Trust Bank owns 21,216 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11,906 shares to 38,849 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 152,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63M shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

