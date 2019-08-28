As Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined, Advisors Preferred Lifted by $826,472 Its Holding; As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Midas Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.23 Million

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 3.56M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.1. About 3,509 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL)

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancshares stated it has 91,535 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv holds 5,112 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mig Lc reported 3,993 shares stake. 9,801 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Management. Of Virginia Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,366 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0.93% stake. Fire Inc has 43,434 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 193,418 shares. Schulhoff Company Incorporated reported 41,919 shares. Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,458 shares. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 51,781 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cna Fincl Corporation reported 58,715 shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors Inc has 16,429 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc owns 83,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 64,916 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 12 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 5,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.41% or 79,613 shares. Blackrock accumulated 253,251 shares. Davenport & Ltd has 3,415 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 5,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 7,529 shares. 40,201 are held by Fmr Limited Co. Prudential Financial owns 1,940 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank reported 595 shares stake. Johnson Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

