As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, Wright Investors Service Decreased Its Stake by $1.07 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Cut Holding by $998,109

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 18,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,181 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365,000, down from 24,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 5.76 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 52,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $199.86. About 16.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.57 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,622 shares to 183,874 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,899 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,772 shares to 17,078 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 10,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,873 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.