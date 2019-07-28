As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, Saybrook Capital Increased Stake; American Tower New (AMT) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Stake by $6.73 Million

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.55M, down from 372,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M holds 0.43% or 18,311 shares. Patten Gp Incorporated accumulated 16,894 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 0.53% or 62,971 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Services reported 76,678 shares. Woodstock owns 133,915 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Aviva Plc accumulated 0.77% or 1.95M shares. Thomasville State Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 91,535 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Lc reported 5,601 shares stake. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 4.15 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 827,002 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Wheatland Advisors invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation accumulated 274,906 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cohen Steers Inc holds 4,730 shares. Vestor Ltd Com holds 162,671 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares to 39,265 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,336 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 162,500 shares to 996,388 shares, valued at $53.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).