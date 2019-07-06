As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Rose, Oakmont Partners Raised by $2.12 Million Its Holding; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $2.41 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 35,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,773 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 101,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 1.16 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Add These 5 Alternative Asset Investments to Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My Favorite Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield and Fairfield Residential Close US$1 Billion U.S. Multifamily Value Add Fund – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,399 shares to 6,696 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,118 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 20,879 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 328,080 were accumulated by Tobam. Finance Advisory Ser invested in 14,782 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Golub Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 37,146 shares stake. Inv Advisors holds 2.05% or 29,419 shares in its portfolio. Bonness Enterp holds 36,887 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Sanders Lc stated it has 3.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Churchill reported 157,051 shares. Beese Fulmer Management holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 79,919 shares. Roberts Glore Il holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,567 shares. Virginia-based Burke Herbert Financial Bank Tru has invested 1.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gw Henssler And Assoc holds 0.55% or 100,837 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.86% or 5.51 million shares. Martin And Company Inc Tn reported 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.