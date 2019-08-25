As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Decreased Holding by $535,661; Yy (YY) Stake Has Increased by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 65.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 9,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 13,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Archer Daniels (ADM) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seagate (STX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FOX Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Up on High Affiliate Fees – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YY Q2 2019 Results: Smashed It! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

