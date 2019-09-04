As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Has Increased Stake; Grisanti Capital Management Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 52,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 799,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.29 million, up from 747,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 1.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 527,872 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 9,338 shares to 19,230 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,917 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The New York-based Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has invested 0.62% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adams Natural Res Fund reported 281,600 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 110,093 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has 11,916 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 17.16M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ca, a California-based fund reported 59,233 shares. 9,670 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invests Limited. The Delaware-based Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Huntington Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 262,526 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust invested in 5,239 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 3.02M shares or 0.66% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,602 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Ltd reported 2.03 million shares stake. 2.16 million were reported by Jennison Ltd Liability Company. Blackrock owns 311.72 million shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.88% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mengis Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 60,544 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 21,120 shares stake. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,745 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital holds 1.08% or 19,072 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Partners Limited Co holds 67,751 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Davis R M owns 30,931 shares. Hillswick Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 173,212 shares stake. Blume Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,220 shares. California-based Ca has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

