As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Liberty Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Long Pond Capital LP Raised Its Position in Lennar (LEN) as Market Valuation Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 405,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.26M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $146.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

