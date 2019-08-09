As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lifted Stake by $644,280; Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) Shareholder Walleye Trading Decreased Its Position by $2.83 Million as Valuation Rose

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) by 53.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 74,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 63,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 137,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 1.12 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 10,920 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 86,584 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1,000 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 329 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 5,365 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 1,233 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York holds 71,689 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 17,600 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Invesco has invested 0.15% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Andra Ap accumulated 92,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gradient Investments Lc reported 522 shares. Blackrock reported 15.00 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Virtu Financial Ltd Co stated it has 14,237 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Norinchukin State Bank The has 36,566 shares.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $125.78M for 25.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:STZ) by 10,100 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 39,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (Put).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Campbell Soup Co. reportedly sells Arnott's biscuits for $2.2B – Philadelphia Business Journal" on July 24, 2019

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY) by 1,007 shares to 2,534 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).