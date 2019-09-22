As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Increased Its Position; As Caterpillar (CAT) Valuation Declined, Holder Franklin Street Advisors Lowered by $521,288 Its Stake

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 79,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02 million shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29M, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.09 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.