As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Highlander Capital Management Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Cut by $492,180 as Share Value Declined

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 92,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 87,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 10.18M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division has 1.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 2.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Of Vermont reported 227,939 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 110,357 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regent Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 76,576 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has 0.99% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 86,248 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd invested in 241,573 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Holderness owns 92,990 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn holds 85,631 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,188 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability owns 141,814 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bath Savings reported 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cornerstone Partners Ltd Co has invested 3.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (The).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jbf Capital has invested 4.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scholtz And Company Ltd Liability Company holds 5.41% or 4,413 shares. Marathon Trading Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,293 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zebra Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 195,984 were accumulated by Calamos Llc. Goelzer Invest invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau And Associates Inc reported 325 shares. Weybosset Research And Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 297 shares in its portfolio. Addison Cap Company reported 863 shares stake. Central Bank & Trust & reported 4,071 shares stake. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 1.81M shares. Duff Phelps Invest Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).