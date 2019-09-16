As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Holder Spinnaker Trust Boosted Its Stake; Taurus Asset Management Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) Has Raised by $3.65 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 86,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 576,665 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79 million, up from 489,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.32 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY SALES $645 MLN VS $590 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & has invested 1.57% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc accumulated 7,396 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc stated it has 169,092 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.17% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 77,978 shares. New York-based Amer International Gp has invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dorsey Whitney Ltd Llc, South Dakota-based fund reported 7,349 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Blue Capital holds 0.15% or 6,784 shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd Liability invested in 1.3% or 141,302 shares. Hudock Group Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). First Personal Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 70 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 33,119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa has 0.15% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 919,267 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,568 shares to 309,227 shares, valued at $43.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,132 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.