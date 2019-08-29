As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Community Bank Of Raymore Has Lifted Its Holding; Ameritas Investment Partners Continues to Hold Position in Trex Co (TREX)

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 1.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 345.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company's stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 21,927 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 4,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 98,525 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,962 shares to 15,825 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 11,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,045 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

