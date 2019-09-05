As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, American Investment Services Decreased Holding by $836,974; As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, Redmond Asset Management Has Increased by $421,122 Its Stake

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 457,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 471,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 9.06M shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 239,520 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.23% or 21.09 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 885,214 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.03% or 11,759 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fruth Investment owns 21,050 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advisors Inc holds 70,622 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bank Of America De accumulated 18.23 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt accumulated 9,006 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 451,814 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.47% or 207,656 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Blackrock holds 62.82M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Regal Investment Advisors Llc invested in 0.42% or 52,702 shares.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares to 12,092 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc Shs (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,738 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Semiconductor Short Sellers Hike Their Bets – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Applied Materials (AMAT) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).