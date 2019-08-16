As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Advisor Partners Lowered Its Position by $302,788; Underhill Investment Management Cut Cme Group (CME) Position by $7.12 Million; Stock Rose

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 121,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 126,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 51.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80 million, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,208 shares to 82,008 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.