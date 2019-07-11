As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed Its Stake; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Decreased Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $528,201

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 57.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,267 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 33,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 8.71 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 08/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 17,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 2.61 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 9,540 shares to 26,231 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,100 were accumulated by Sarl. Fruth holds 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,918 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sei Co holds 0.23% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. Hudock Gru Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.29% or 60,667 shares. 540 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Css Lc Il holds 4,297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,017 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt has 3,220 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Howard Management has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 35,831 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.66% of the stock. Citizens & Northern accumulated 17,044 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,585 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.94 billion for 11.85 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 8,933 shares to 11,933 shares, valued at $588,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 133,368 were reported by Argyle Cap Incorporated. Cna Fin Corp stated it has 1.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 14.22M shares. 1.01M were accumulated by Salem Counselors Inc. Rathbone Brothers Plc stated it has 173,138 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 21,360 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5,885 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,450 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Springowl Ltd Liability Company reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 117,125 shares. Ww Asset stated it has 0.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc holds 1.77% or 798,340 shares. 2.07 million were accumulated by Poplar Forest Ltd. Cap Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).