As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose, Saybrook Capital Lifted Holding by $495,010; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Its Regions Financial New (RF) Holding by $432,292

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 7.55 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 30,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 88,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 7.48 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,336 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 29.28 million shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Rdl Financial owns 52,695 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Sandhill Cap Lc holds 11,992 shares. 2.74 million were reported by Waddell Reed Fincl. Old Dominion Cap reported 87,170 shares. Sequent Asset owns 12,124 shares. Holderness Invests has invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Karpas Strategies Lc has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,216 shares. Check Cap Mngmt Ca holds 0.23% or 73,685 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.57% stake. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 10.90M shares. Argyle Cap Management invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Charles Schwab Management accumulated 26.19 million shares. Albert D Mason holds 1% or 23,179 shares.

