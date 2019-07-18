As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) as Market Value Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1547.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 2.92M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Sees Higher Profit Despite Rising Costs; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 175,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,247 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.66 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 4.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers Inc owns 33,326 shares. 11.72M are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance. Mcf Advisors Ltd reported 8,683 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 42,638 are held by Tirschwell Loewy. Ccm Advisers Limited Com owns 12,274 shares. 568 are owned by Contravisory Invest. Motco holds 0.52% or 87,406 shares in its portfolio. Condor Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,608 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Co has 1.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 122,085 shares. 8,638 are held by Gyroscope Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fruth Management owns 0.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,918 shares. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Incorporated Adv invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bender Robert And Assoc has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,669 shares. 53,421 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability. Mairs, Minnesota-based fund reported 119,044 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SINA) by 123,900 shares to 133,900 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V (Put) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 25,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp owns 39,675 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55,965 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 632,404 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 451,752 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 564 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 38,397 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 8,527 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 15,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.08% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 10.63M shares. Gateway Advisers Lc has invested 0.11% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 246 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of stock or 1,600 shares. Shares for $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fund Type(Gxc (GXC) by 17,847 shares to 979,457 shares, valued at $98.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco(Cost) (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,674 shares, and cut its stake in Hedj Us (HEDJ).