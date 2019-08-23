As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Telemus Capital Lifted Its Position by $377,482; Parsley Energy (Put) (PE) Holding Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management Llc

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 43,097 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 36,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (Put) (PE) by 166.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 75,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 120,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 2.85 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 17,281 shares to 124,759 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 21,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,956 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 11,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 806,198 are held by Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma. 193,256 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru &. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 45,412 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.02% or 18,905 shares in its portfolio. 448,284 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 2,386 are held by Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc). Whittier Tru Company owns 66 shares. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,311 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 185,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 671,870 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 14.04M shares. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 25,284 shares. 56,897 are owned by Trexquant Inv Lp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does CTS Corporation’s (NYSE:CTS) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unisys Corporation’s (NYSE:UIS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 10,226 shares to 12,175 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 17,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,576 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa stated it has 264,986 shares. Loews reported 6,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 0.24% stake. Hilton Mgmt Lc has 4,749 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank Tru invested 1.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tennessee-based Highland Cap Management Lc has invested 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Plancorp Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,075 shares. First Merchants owns 0.96% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 100,283 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Com owns 120,399 shares. Ruggie Capital Gp reported 887 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 0.7% or 147,630 shares. Windsor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,040 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 240,093 shares or 2.11% of the stock.