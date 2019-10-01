As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Usa Financial Portformulas Boosted Its Holding; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 656.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 30,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 35,326 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, up from 4,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $182.73. About 1.10 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Gulfstream G600 To Join G500, Make European Debut At Upcoming EBACE 2018; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE -TO INVEST ABOUT $55 MLN TO BUILD MAINTENANCE, REPAIR & OVERHAUL FACILITY ON EAST SIDE OF AIRPORT; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 18,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 115,874 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 97,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Fire Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 43,434 shares. Moreover, First Fiduciary Invest Counsel has 3.62% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 299,460 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 403,292 are held by Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com. First Comml Bank Trust has 1.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Howland Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,756 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Management Lc reported 11,323 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 34.00M shares stake. Wright Investors Ser Inc owns 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,547 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc accumulated 25.91M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Crawford Counsel holds 382,679 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp holds 0.01% or 14,411 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs invested in 0.26% or 44,558 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Communications Ca has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Provise Mngmt Limited accumulated 69,993 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company owns 1,108 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Penobscot Investment holds 0.11% or 3,025 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 28,304 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 4,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Holderness Invests reported 3,351 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0.23% or 206,590 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0.3% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 23,727 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.17% or 46,280 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1,323 shares. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 6.89M shares. Murphy holds 0.41% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 15,072 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn Inc holds 5,578 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

