As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Position by $13.66 Million; As Brinker Intl (EAT) Stock Value Declined, Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Holding

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 239,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3.42 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.36 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 4.00 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 19,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 46,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 357,180 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $713.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exempt Bond Index Etf by 13,151 shares to 91,811 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Etf (SCHH).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.38 million for 26.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 584,275 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $48.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 425,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.