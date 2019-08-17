As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Old Republic International Has Trimmed Holding; Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Holding in Shenandoah Telecommunicat (SHEN) by $1.63 Million as Share Value Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunicat (SHEN) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 37,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 686,940 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47M, down from 724,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shenandoah Telecommunicat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 77,205 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) has risen 20.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 27/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Tourism to Shenandoah National Park Creates $95.8 million in Economic Benefits; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q OPER REV. $151.6M, EST. $155.7M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Net $60.6M; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q EPS 10c; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Net $4.83M; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Plans Prescribed Burn; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOM 4Q ADJ OIBDA $71.0M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M; 04/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.21

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors holds 0.05% or 1,348 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 1.16% or 340,979 shares. Fincl Architects reported 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). David R Rahn Associate Inc owns 2.84% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 56,555 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Tru Company holds 121,160 shares. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 9,609 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Llc holds 155,436 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,268 shares. Botty Ltd Liability stated it has 15,830 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Crow Point Ltd Company reported 500,000 shares stake. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pacific Global Investment Management has 28,439 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.65 million shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $49.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Verizon Still a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s On: AT&T Vs. Verizon – Benzinga” published on March 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Scotsman Corp by 27,800 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $25.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solu (NYSE:BR) by 34,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SHEN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 23.94 million shares or 3.03% more from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 37,757 shares. Creative Planning owns 137,669 shares. Amer Century holds 151,433 shares. Usa Portformulas reported 5,380 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 35,453 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 15,653 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd invested in 0% or 6,625 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 980,167 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 17,668 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 84,266 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN). Sei Invests invested in 0% or 25,068 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 163,429 shares.