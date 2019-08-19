As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed by $618,615 Its Stake; Loews Stake in Pretium Res (PVG) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 1.32 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 64.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 325,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 181,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 506,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 395,031 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/05/2018 – Letko Brosseau & Associates Buys 2.6% of Pretium Re; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c

